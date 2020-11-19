Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Thursday announced a new policy under which one lakh new electricity connections for agriculture pumps will be given every year.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here.

Also, all agriculture consumers will be provided electricity for eight hours during the day permanently in a phased manner over three years, an official statement said.

Rural electricity managers, gram panchayats and women's self-help groups will be encouraged to recover pending electricity dues from agriculture consumers, it added.

