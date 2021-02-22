Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) A total of 57,367 persons were administered COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total tally of inoculations to 9,83,830.

According to an official statement, on Monday, 36,182 got the first dose while the remaining 21,185 were administered the second dose.

Among those who got the first dose, 10,947 were health care workers, while 25,235 were frontline staff.

Of the total beneficiaries, 55,860 were administered Covishield vaccine, while 1,507 were given Covaxin, it said.

