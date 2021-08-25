Pune, Aug 25 (PTI) Noted agricultural scientist and recipient of Padma Shri award, B V Nimbkar, died at Phaltan in Maharashtra's Satara district on Wednesday due to his age-related ailments, sources close to his family said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Trooper on Leave Dies of Stone Hit in Rajouri District.

He was 90.

Also Read | Kerala Reports 31,445 Cases, 215 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Test Positivity Rate Crosses 19%.

Born in 1931, Nimbkar was the founder of Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute and worked in the research and development of animal husbandry and agriculture.

He was awarded with Padma Shri Award in 2006 for his contribution in the field of agriculture. He was also the recipient of prestigious Jamnalal Bajaj award.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)