Palghar, Jun 28 (PTI) The COVID-19 positivity rate was 13.8 per cent and 12.9 per cent on June 26 and 27 respectively in Maharashtra's Palghar district and this was a cause for concern, Collector Manik Gursal said on Monday.

The district is currently placed in category 3 of the state government's five level plan to ease coronavirus-induced curbs based on positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy figures.

Vasai and the rural areas of the district have 1,232 and 750 COVID-19 cases respectively at the moment.

If the positivity rate goes up further, then norms would be tightened and the district would be placed in category 4 for a period of two weeks, Gursal said.

People must adhere to outbreak norms strictly, he said, adding that they must get tested and vaccinated as quickly as possible.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)