Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday allowed the use of loudspeakers till midnight during the ongoing Navratri festival on October 1 also, apart from October 3 and 4, in Mumbai.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday decided to give concession in Mumbai for the use of loudspeakers till midnight on October 1. Apart from October 3 (Monday) and October 4 (Tuesday), an additional day on Saturday (October 1) will be available for the use of loudspeakers till midnight during the ongoing Navratri festival," a release issued by the chief minister secretariat said.

Under the Environment and Climate Change Department's Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Revised Rules, 2017, the concerned district collectors have been authorized to announce exemptions for the use of loudspeakers on any 15 days in a year from 6 am to 12 pm, the release said.

It further said that generally the district collectors fix 13 days for this exemption and remaining two days are reserved for exemption according to local conditions in the district.

