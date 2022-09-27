Amid the ongoing Navratri celebrations in the city, the heritage building of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) was illuminated in Red colour on Day 2 of the Navratri festival. Today, September 27, is the day 2 of the nine day festival of Navratri. The red colour symbolises passion and love. More so, it is the most preferred color of Chunri that is offered to Goddess. On this day, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped.

CSMT Heritage Building Illuminated in Red Colour

