Mumbai, Sep 3 (PTI) The sports policy of the Maharashtra government will be revised to streamline the process of giving government jobs to award-winning sportspersons, an official statement said on Thursday.

The revised policy will also ensure that sportspersons inducted in the government service can focus on their sports, mentor new players and develop the state's sports culture, it said.

The decision to revise was taken during a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Minister of State for Sports Aditi Tatkare and Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar were also present.

The revised policy will also mull giving government jobs to mountaineers who have climbed Everest, those whose records have been recognized by Guinness and Limca books of records, winners of Shiv Chhatrapati Award and Maharashtra Kesari championship-winning wrestlers.

