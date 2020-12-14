Aurangabad, Dec 14 (PTI) As many as 618 gram panchayats out of the total 865 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district will go to polls next month, an official said.

As the number of panchayats where elections will be held is more than 50 per cent of the total number, the model code of conduct has come into effect in the entire district, he said.

Also Read | Farmers’ Hunger Strike Today: Farmer Leaders Begin Day-Long Fast Against Farm Laws, Govt Says ‘Door Always Open For Talks’.

Voting for these elections will be held on January 15 and the counting will be done on January 18, the district administration official said in a release issued on Saturday.

The tenure of 611 gram panchayats in the district will complete by this month-end, while the tenure of seven other panchayats ended in April this year.

Also Read | Karnakata Apple iPhone Plant Violence: Wistron Reports Losses Worth Rs 440 Crore, Says Thousands of iPhones Were Stolen During Rampage.

Candidates can file their nominations from December 23 to December 30. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 4, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)