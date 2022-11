Nagpur, Nov 29 (PTI) The restoration work has been completed on the foot over bridge (FOB) at Balharshah railway station, a portion of which collapsed resulting in the death one person in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a railway official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Haryana Glorious Example of Enriched History, Says President Droupadi Murmu; Lauds CM Manohar Lal-Led Government for Development.

The work on the FOB was completed on Monday night and the structure has been opened for passenger movement, the official said.

Also Read | Kerala Girl Gang-Raped in Bengaluru, Three Accused Arrested.

A 48-year-old woman died and 12 persons were injured as they fell on a railway track after a pre-case slab of the FOB connecting platform 1 and 2 at Balharshah railway station fell on November 27.

The FOB has been restored under the monitoring of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other officials and limited passengers are being allowed at a time on the structure, he said.

At least 90 labourers were deputed in shifts to complete the restoration work and 10 personnel supervised the task. All measures were taken to ensure smooth movement of trains, the official said.

The work on a new bridge at the station is expected to be completed by the end of January 2023. The bridge will help ease the movement of passengers at the station, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)