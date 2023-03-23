Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 198 new coronavirus infections, zero deaths and 229 recoveries, the health department said.

The state's COVID-19 caseload rose to 81,40,677 while death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,430.

There are 1,617 active cases in the state now.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 334 new cases and one death.

The case fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

As man as 229 people recovered from coronavirus infection since previous evening which took the tally of recoveries to 79,90,630. The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent.

As many as 2,381 tests were conducted since previous evening, taking the total of tests conducted so far to 8,65,65,883.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 198; Deaths: zero; Active cases: 1,617; Tests: 2,381.

