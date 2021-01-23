Mumbai, January 23: A retired policeman allegedly committed suicide along with his wife and son at his home in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Saturday. Bodies of retired head constable Annasaheb Gavhane (65), his wife Malan (55) and son Mahesh (27) were found hanging from the ceiling of their home in Belanke village in Miraj, an official said.

The deaths came to light, when a relative visited the home in the morning and did not get any response despite repeated knocks, he said. The police have recovered a suicide note, in which the family has mentioned that they were taking the extreme step because of debts and financial losses, the official said. Maharashtra Govt to Start Jail Tourism in State from January 26: Minister.

The police also investigating whether the deceased had taken any loans from private money lenders and were unable to repay the same, he said. The bodies were handed over to relatives of the deceased and the incident has been registered at Miraj police station.

