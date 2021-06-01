Nagpur, Jun 1 (PTI) Gold and cash totalling Rs 9.10 lakh was stolen from a home in Hudkeshwar area of Nagpur in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The theft took place between 1am and 5:30am when the families of complainant Kripashankar Shahu (36) and his three brothers were asleep, said an official.

"The complainant's wife saw the cupboard open in the morning and found gold worth over Rs 5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh cash missing. Efforts are on to nab the culprits," the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)