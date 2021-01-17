Mumbai, Jan 17 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,90,759 with the addition of 3,081 fresh cases on Sunday, the state health department said.

With 50 new deaths reported during the day, the state's fatality count rose to 50,438, it said in a statement.

Of the 50 fatalities, 21 were from the past 48 hours, while 8 from the last week. The remaining 21 deaths are from the period before the last week, it said.

A total of 2,342 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, which took the total number of recovered persons in Maharashtra to 18,86,469, the department said.

There are 52,653 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

