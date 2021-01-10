Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 19,69,114 with the addition of 3,558 fresh cases on Sunday, the state health department said.

With 34 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 50,061, it said.

A total of 2,302 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,63,702.

Maharashtra is now left with 54,179 active cases. PTI

