Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI)Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,259 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,76,699 while 80 deaths pushed the toll to 48,139, the state health department said.

A total of 3,949 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,53,922, it stated.

Also Read | Bhopal Medical Negligence: 3 COVID-19 Patients Die at Hamidia Hospital After Power Outage Cuts Oxygen Supply.

The state is now left with 73,542 active cases while 1,16,38,336 people have been tested so far, the department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)