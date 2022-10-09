Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 455 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,24,754, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,357, a health official said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says 'We Have To Save Youth From Hate Politics'.

The recovery count increased by 356 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,74,031, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,366, he said.

Also Read | Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Update: Samajwadi Party Patriarch Is Quite Critical, Says Medanta Hospital.

State health department data revealed the recovery rate was 98.14 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,49,52,601 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 17,944 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus cases for the day: Fresh cases: 455; Fatality: 00; Active cases: 2,366; Tests: 17,944.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)