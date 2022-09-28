Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 492 fresh coronavirus cases and three fatalities, taking the tally to 81,20,501 and the toll to 1,48,336, the health department said.

A day before, the state had logged 408 cases and two deaths.

Mumbai recorded 116 fresh cases and one fatality due to COVID-19. One death was reported each in Kolhapur city and Satara district.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.82 per cent.

Maharashtra is now left with 3,429 active cases after 562 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 79,68,736.

The case recovery rate stands at 98.13 per cent.

With 30,022 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in the state went up to 8,47,50,361.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases: 81,20,501, fatalities 1,48,336, tests 8,47,50,361, recoveries 79,68,736, active cases 3,429.

