Thane, Jul 15 (PTI) Shiv Sena candidates were elected unopposed as the president and vice-president of the Thane Zilla Parishad on Wednesday, an official said.

While Sushma Lone became president of the Zilla Parishad for the second time, Subash Pawar was elected the vice-president, the official said.

The duo were the only ones to file their nomination and hence, they were declared elected unopposed by the presiding officer and sub-divisional officer Avinash Shinde, he said.

In a house of 52 members, Shiv Sena has 34 seats, the BJP has 16 and NCP has two, the official added.

