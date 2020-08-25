Aurangabad, Aug 25 (PTI) Aurangabad district administration has come up with a special initiative to help employees working as COVID-19 warriors and their families, a senior official said on Tuesday.

District collector Snail Chavan said the "Pratisad Kaksh" or response cell will provide necessary aid to COVID-19 warriors if they contract the infection and to their kin.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad district reached 21,171 on Tuesday with addition of 100 patients, an official said, adding that death toll went up to 638.

A total of 16,153 patients have recovered so far while the number of active cases is 4,380, he said.

