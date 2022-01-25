Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) A 17-year-old science college student allegedly committed suicide in Nashik in Maharashtra and her parents have told police it was due to the lack of an Android phone for online studies, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Bulandshahr Riot Accused Yogesh Raj's Nomination Rejected.

Bharti Tukaram Chaudhari hanged herself in her home in Hatrundi in Surguna, some 170 kilometres from here, on Sunday afternoon when her parents had left to work in a farm, the official said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: DMRC Launches Special Train To Mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"Bharti was studying in Class XI science stream in the post basic aided ashram school's college at Aalangun. As per her parents' statements, the family was poor and she was unable to get an Android phone for online studies. She used to borrow a phone to study but the poor network in the area frustrated her," he said.

An accidental death case was registered and further probe into the incident was underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)