Thane, Oct 8 (PTI) The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Friday said it has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on a civic contractor for the poor condition of roads in the city due to substandard and faulty work.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma held the contractor, Bitcon India Developers, responsible for the problems faced in the city due to bad roads and imposed the fine, the civic body said in a statement.

The work carried out by the contractor was not in keeping with the work order and despite the warnings by the supervising engineers, the contractor ignored the quality of work that led to chaos, it added.

A show-cause notice had been issued against the contractor for the faulty work, but since he did not respond to it, this action was taken, the statement said.

Four engineers of the TMC were placed under suspension on September 25 for dereliction of duty over the poor condition of roads in the city. The action had been taken after District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde took a tour of the pothole-riddled roads in Thane and warned of severe action against the officials responsible.

