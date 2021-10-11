Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) With the addition of 219 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,61,878, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

Three more people also died due to the viral infection, which pushed the fatality toll in the district to 11,433, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,195, while the death toll stood at 3,278, another official said.

