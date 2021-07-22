Thane, Jul 22 (PTI) Thane has reported 396 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,41,655, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The virus claimed the lives of 10 more people, pushing the death toll in the district rose to 10,934, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.01 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,28,909, while the death toll has reached 3,083, another official said.

