Thane, Mar 31 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons hailing from Jharkhand in connection with the theft of Rs 1.37 crore-worth jewellery from a shop in Maharashtra's Thane over two months back, an official said on Wednesday.

The three accused, identified as Sultan Shaikh (29), Abdul Shaikh (34) and Alamgir Shaikh (33), were arrested on Tuesday as soon as they arrived at the Mumbai airport from Patna, he said.

The incident of theft had occurred during the intervening night of January 16 and 17 this year, in which some unidentified persons broke into the jewellery shop located in Vartak Nagar here, the police official said.

"Since then, the police were on the lookout for the accused. A couple of days back, the investigators got a tip- off that those involved in the crime would be flying to Mumbai from Patna airport," inspector Kishore Khairnar of Kasarwadavali police station here said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by a team of police personnel at the Mumbai airport and the trio was nabbed there, he said.

"Their interrogation has so far revealed that they were involved in the theft at the jewellery shop," he said.

An offence under IPC sections 454 (lurking house- trespass or house-breaking), 380 (theft) and 34 (common intention) was registered against them at Vartak Nagar police station.

Khairnar said that the police are trying to recover the stolen booty from the accused.

He also said that the trio planned to loot a jewellery shop in Pune on their arrival on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)