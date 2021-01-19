Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were arrested for alleged possession of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 4.5 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Thane police's crime branch laid a trap on a highway in the city on Monday and nabbed the three accused near a bar, senior inspector Nitin Thackeray of crime unit I said.

At least 90 gm of MD worth Rs 4.5 lakh was found on the accused, including two men from Junagadh of Gujarat and a woman from neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Banobar Safique Khotal (31) of Masjid Bunder, Mumbai and Junagadh residents Adil Nazirbhai Shaikh (24), Asama Mohammad Hussain Baba (19), he said.

The accused have been remanded to police custody till January 22 and further probe is underway to find where the narcotics were sourced from and to whom they were being supplied, it was stated.

