Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) The number of persons infected with the UK variant of coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 11 on Thursday with three new cases coming to light, a state health official said.

All 11 cases are asymptomatic, he added.

"So far there were eight passengers with the new strain found in the UK which is 70 per cent more infectious. Now three more samples sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune have also come out positive," he said.

All three new patients are from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area near Pune city, he said.

Of total 11 cases, one each is from Gujarat and Goa.

"Two have been now discharged after testing negative in two consecutive RT-PCR tests after the mandatory 14- day institutional quarantine," the official said.

The state has so far screened 4,858 international travelers after the discovery of a new variant of the virus in the UK caused global alarm.

As many as 1,211 of them have completed their mandatory institutional quarantine.

Of 3,476 travelers who underwent RT-PCR testing, 75 tested positive for COVID-19. All 75 samples were referred to the NIV and 11 of them were found to have the UK variant. PTI

