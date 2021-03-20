Nagpur, Mar 20 (PTI) A seven-month-old tiger cub was found dead at Umred Paoni Karhandla Sanctuary in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday, a forest official said.

The half-eaten carcass was found in compartment no 363 RF of Karhandla beat in the sanctuary, the field director of Pench Tiger Reserve said in a release.

It has been confirmed that the cub belonged to the tigress identified as T1, it was stated.

"The tigress T1 has been spotted with tiger T9 since the last few days. Pugmarks of an adult tiger have also been found nearby. The cub might have been killed due to infighting," the official said.

