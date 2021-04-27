Latur, Apr 27 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Tuesday for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir, an anti- viral injection used in the treatment of COVID-19, in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Aniket Madha Telange (20), a resident of Janwal, and Onkar Bhagwan Shelke (26), a resident of Astha village, an official said.

The police had received information that the duo was going to sell Remdesivir injections to patients for Rs 25,000, he said.

"A trap was laid near Ambedkar Chowk in the city, following which the duo was arrested with injections worth Rs 10,200 and two mobile phones," the official said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this regard, he added.

