Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested two persons from suburban Borivali for allegedly preparing Aadhaar cards using fake documents, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, Unit-11 of the crime branch on Wednesday visited the Aadhaar centre at a nationalised bank and found the accused making cards using fake documents, the official said.

The accused used to charge Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 for preparing these cards, he said.

One of the accused is an operator, while the other one posed as an 'introducer' for minors and persons who did not have proper documents, the official said.

According to the police, the duo had made Aadhaar cards for Bangladesh and Nepal nationals, and cheated a US- returned Indian national, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

