Palghar, Aug 19 (PTI) The MBVV police in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday arrested two persons for allegedly stealing stereo systems from parked cars, an official said.

The central crime unit (CCU) of the MBVV police nabbed the accused, who are brothers from Pune and Solapur, assistant police inspector Datta Sarak said.

The CCU were probing cases of car stereo thefts, and based on CCTV footage and intelligence inputs traced the accused Vinod Ashok Pawar and his brother Abishek to Valsang and Patas areas, the official said.

The police have recovered 17 stereo systems and a motorcycle, all valued at Rs 3.93 lakh, he said, adding that with this, the police have solved cases reported in the limits of Navghar, Kashimira, Virar, Arnala, Tulinj, Manickpur, Vasai and Naya Nagar police stations of the district.

