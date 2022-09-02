Chandrapur, Sep 2 (PTI) Two children in the 3-7 age group were found dead in their home in Warora tehsil in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday evening, and their father is a suspect as he is allegedly absconding, a police official said.

Asmit Kamble (7) and Misti Kamble (3) were found motionless at home by their mother Pranita, who works in a college, he said.

"The two children were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival. We suspect they might have died due to strangulation or poisoning. Their father Sanjay Kamble is a suspect as he is absconding," Warora Sub Divisional Police Officer Ayush Nopani said.

