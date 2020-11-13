Palghar, Nov 13 (PTI) Two persons were killed when their two-wheeler suffered a head-on collision with a car in Wada taluka of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 3.30 pm, when Jitendra Babar (18) and Kailas Kanoja (20), both residents of Avchitpada, were returning to their village after shopping, the station house officer of Wada police station said.

Also Read | Columbian Drug Cartel Members Arrested by Police, Gang Had Implanted Women Breast With Liquid Cocaine.

A car coming from the opposite direction collided with the two-wheeler on Shirishpada-Aghai road, as a result of which the duo fell and were crushed to death, the official said.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and a case will be registered in this regard, he added. PTI

Also Read | NALSAR Vice Chancellor Professor Faizan Mustafa Elected President of Consortium of National Law Varsities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)