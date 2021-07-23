Latur, Jul 23 (PTI) A couple was crushed to death and their 16-year-old daughter critically injured when a truck hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Latur district on Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Karanje rock centre on Latur-Ausa Highway around 1.30 pm, when the two-wheeler allegedly tried to overtake the truck, inspector Shankar Patwari of Ausa police station said.

The victims Raju Rathod (49) his wife Sakhubai (40) were crushed to death, while their daughter Swati was critically injured and rushed to the civil hospital in Latur, he said.

The victims were residents of Wanjarkhed Tanda in Bhalki tehsil of Karnataka's Bidar district and had come to Latur to attend a function, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)