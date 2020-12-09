Jalna, Dec 9 (PTI) Two minor girls were killed when a container truck rammed into a house at a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday, when Shaheen Saleem Shaikh (6) and her sister Summaiya (10) were playing outside their grandparents' house in Nava village of Jalna tehsil, an official said.

The driver of the container truck lost control of the wheel and rammed the vehicle into the house, killing the girls on the spot, the official said.

The driver and cleaner of the truck fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind, he said.

A case has been registered against the absconding driver and further probe is underway, the official added. PTI

