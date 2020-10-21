Latur, Oct 21 (PTI) Two brothers, both hockey players, drowned in a lake at a village in Ahmedpur tehsil of Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Wednesday.

Rohan Ram Wadmare (18) and his brother Rohit (16), hailing from Aurangabad, drowned when they went swimming in the lake at Takalgaon village on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | Ban on 4G Internet in Jammu & Kashmir Extended Till November 12, Ganderbal and Udhampur Exempted.

Following a search operation, Rohan's body was retrieved hours after the incident, while Rohit was fished out from the lake the next day, the official said.

The brothers were both hockey players and had taken part in state-level competitions, he added.

Also Read | Women Entrepreneurs in COVID-19: Stories of Women Who Rose Through the Pandemic With Their Entrepreneurial Aptitude.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)