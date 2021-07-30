Thane, Jul 30 (PTI) A woman was booked for allegedly vandalizing Dombivali post office in Thane district and abusing the staff there, police said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Kalpana Patil, had gone to the post office on Thursday afternoon and got angry after she was asked to wait for a brief while, Senior Inspector SS Sandbhor of Dombivali police station said.

"She destroyed furniture and broke some glass tops. She hurled ink and sanitizers etc on the staff and abused them. She was booked sections 353 and 506 of the IPC but has not been arrested as yet," he added.

