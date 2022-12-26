Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) A 49-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the window of her apartment on the 12th floor of a high-rise building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am in a plush housing complex in Kasarwadavali area of the city, an official said.

The victim Nitu Singhvi allegedly jumped from the window of her apartment on the 12th floor and was found lying in a pool of blood by the security guard and other residents of the building, he said.

The woman was allegedly mentally disturbed and used to quarrel with her family over petty issues. However, the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he added.

