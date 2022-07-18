Mumbai, Jul 18 (PTI) Marathi writer and social activist Laxman Mane joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at an event held here on Monday.

The NCP's Maharashtra president Jayant Patil welcomed Mane, a Padmashree recipient known for his book "Upra", to the party fold.

NCP leader and former minister Rajesh Tope said the party has always thought deeply about the development and progress of all sections of the Bahujan society.

Former minister Balasaheb Patil said Mane has done a lot of good work for the nomadic community in the state.

The NCP has been working to give justice to all sections of the society, and Mane will make this task easier, he said.

