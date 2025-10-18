Patna (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Jaiswal on Saturday criticised the opposition Mahagathbandhan over seat-sharing disagreements ahead of the elections, saying that voters are now realising the "culture" of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress.

Jaiswal said that voters are becoming aware of the opposition's "head-to-head" clash and reiterated that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to form the government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority.

Also Read | Garib Rath Express Fire: Major Blaze Erupts Inside Coach of Amritsar-Saharsa Train Number 12204 in Punjab, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Jaiswal said, "The public and voters are seeing that when the Mahagathbandhan of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and others can fight over seat sharing, clashing head to head, then how can they run the government? In NDA, the BJP, JD(U), RLSP, and LJP did seat sharing first and then announced the candidates. The voters are now realising what the culture of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress is. When they cannot properly distribute and coordinate 243 seats, how can they run Bihar of 14 crore people? NDA is going to form the government in Bihar with a two-thirds majority, and we are again forming the NDA government."

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) chief Pashupati Kumar Paras confirmed that his party has decided to go solo in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, hoping to win a "good number of seats" in the first phase.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Update and Forecast: Meteorological Department Predicts Heavy Rain in 9 Districts, Check Details Here.

Paras told ANI that the decision was taken after efforts to form an alliance with the opposition Mahagathbandhan did not yield any results.

"We made significant efforts to form an alliance with the Mahagathbandhan, but the alliance did not materialise. Our party is strong in Bihar with the support of Dalit Sena. We have decided to contest the elections alone. I am hopeful that in the first phase of the elections, we will win a good number of seats," RLJP chief Paras said.

As the Bihar Assembly election comes closer, Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) asserted that the NDA in Bihar is united and well-coordinated ahead of the assembly elections, dismissing reports of internal friction. He described the opposition Mahagathbandhan as a confused alliance and reaffirmed support for Nitish Kumar's leadership, predicting a "historic victory" for the NDA on November 14.

Paswan told ANI, "As much confusion as was being spread about the NDA, I had repeatedly said that all matters would be decided very smoothly within the NDA, whether it is about seat selection or finalising candidates. The Mahagathbandhan is a confused alliance. I say with confidence that the NDA alliance is moving towards a historic victory."

"We are contesting the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar...I have not had even 1% dispute with any other constituent party...We will truly celebrate Diwali on November 14," he added.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)