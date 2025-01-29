Prayagraj, January 29: A Massive crowd of devotees continue to take holy baths in Triveni Sangam on Mauni Amavasya in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. 17.5 million people have taken a holy dip today till 6 am today and a total of 199.4 million people have taken a holy dip till January 28, as per the Uttar Pradesh government. "I appeal to people to take a holy bath patiently..." A devotee said Another devotee said that he is fortunate to take a dip during 'Brahmamuhurat.'. "We were fortunate to take 'shahi snan' during the 'Brahmamuhurat," he said.

A group of pilgrims from Bengaluru attended Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. One of the pilgrims said people in Bengaluru talk a lot about PM Modi and Yogi and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. "My message to the Hindu community is to pray at Prayagraj and attend Mahakumbh. People in Bengaluru, and Karnataka, talk a lot about PM Modi and Yogi ji. Good arrangements have been made here," he said. Mahakumbh Stampede-Like Chaos: Akharas Call Off ‘Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan’ After Near-Stampede at Sangam During Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Watch Video).

Devotees Continue To Gather in Mahakumbh Area

#WATCH | Prayagraj | Massive crowd of devotees continue to gather in Mahakumbh area to take holy dip in Triveni waters on Mauni Amavasya 1.75 crore people have taken holy dip today till 6 am; a total of 19.94 crore people have taken holy dip till 28th January, as per UP govt. pic.twitter.com/AsNs81fUa9 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a message on the social media platform X on Wednesday, advising devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to follow instructions issued by the administration. "Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, dear devotees, Please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post. He also noted that a bath is taking place at all the ghats of the Sangam. "Do not pay any attention to rumours," the CM added. Mahakumbh Stampede-Like Chaos: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Holds High-Level Meeting on Situation Following Near-Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

This comes after "a stampede-like" situation arose at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday. Special executive officer Akanksha Rana, however, said that the situation was not serious and that the injured were receiving medical treatment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognisance of the incident and is continuously monitoring the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured full support from the Centre.

Meanwhile, the Akharas, which had originally called off the Amrit Snan, say that as the crowds at their ghats have decreased, they would go for the holy dip later in the day.

