New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): In the wake of the recent stampede at the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions to put in place safety measures and guidelines for pilgrims from across the country.

The petition sought the direction that VIP movement shall not affect or create a danger to the common devotees' safety and maximum space for entry and exit of devotees at Mahakumbh shall be provided.

Also Read | Tito’s IPO: Goa’s Iconic Nightclub Eyes Market Debut, Seeking INR 1,000 Crore Valuation in SME IPO, Say Reports.

The PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari said he mentioned the matter for early hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjeev Khanna, who asked him to file an application before the court Registry.

The petition also sought direction from the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the Mahakumbh 2025 stampede incident that took place on January 29 and also directed to initiate legal action against the persons, authorities and officials for their negligent conduct.

Also Read | Virat Kohli’s Return Draws Huge Crowd, Causes Entry Rush at Arun Jaitley Stadium; Police Refutes Claims of Fans Injured During Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match.

"Direct the state of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report on Mahakumbh 2025 stampede incident that took place on January 29, 2025 and also direct to initiate legal action against the persons, authorities and officials for their negligent conduct," stated the plea.

The petition said that the stampede depicts the drastic condition and fate of people due to the lapses, negligence and utter failure of administration purported by the government authorities.

At least 30 people died and over 60 were injured in the stampede that broke out in the Sangam area of Mahakumbh in the early morning of January 29.

It also sought directions to all states to their facilitation centres at Prayagraj to provide basic information regarding the safety measures and guidelines to the pilgrims.

There should be arrangements to have announcements, display boards showing directions, roads etc. in other languages so that people from other states do not face problems and can get help easily, it said.

"All the state governments shall also arrange electronic mode messages to send the message SMS, WhatsApp message of basic guidelines and safety measures to be followed by the devotees, so that easily people may get information. All states governments with coordination of Uttar Pradesh government shall also deploy its small medical team at Prayagraj Mahakumbh comprising of doctors and nurses so that at the time of medical emergency there may not be shortage of medical staff," the plea added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)