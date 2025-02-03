Devotees take a holy dip on the occasion of Basant Panchami. (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): The sacred confluence of the River Ganga, Yamuna, and the Saraswati at Prayagraj is witnessing an unparalleled outpouring of faith as sages, saints, devotees, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims immerse themselves in devotion during Mahakumbh.

On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami's Amrit Snan, the total number of bathers since the start of Mahakumbh has surpassed 350 million (35 crores), according to an official release from the administration.

By 8 am on Monday alone, 6.2 million devotees had taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, marking a historic milestone. With 23 days remaining in the Mahakumbh, the total count is expected to exceed 500 million.

The spiritual fervor in Prayagraj remains unwavering, with millions from across India and around the world arriving daily to seek divine blessings through the sacred dip.

On Sunday, February 2, around 12 million devotees participated in the ritual, pushing the overall count close to 350 million, which was surpassed on Monday morning. Among them were 1 million Kalpvasis, saints, and devotees from across the globe.

A closer look at the numbers reveals that the highest turnout was on Mauni Amavasya when 80 million devotees bathed in the Sangam. This is followed by 35 million on Makar Sankranti, over 20 million on January 30 and February 1, and 17 million on Paush Purnima.

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet.

Other notable figures include Governor Anandiben Patel, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Celebrities from Bollywood and the sports world have also participated, including actors Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, Bhagyashree, and Milind Soman, as well as poet Kumar Vishwas, cricketer Suresh Raina, wrestler Khali, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, Mamta Kulkarni. (ANI)

As the Mahakumbh continues, the overwhelming faith and devotion displayed by millions reaffirm the timeless spiritual significance of this grand event.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

