Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Maharashtra's Transport Minister and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced on Thursday that the 30 per cent fare hike on one-way group reservations for passengers travelling to Konkan during the upcoming Gauri-Ganpati festival has been rolled back.

The decision comes in line with directives from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, keeping in view the sentiments of Mumbai's Marathi working-class commuters, according to an official statement from the minister's office.

Minister Sarnaik emphasised that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has, for over 77 years, provided affordable and safe transportation across the state, especially during festivals, yatras, weddings, and other special events. This year, in response to demand from Mumbai and its suburbs, the MSRTC plans to operate 5,000 additional buses for Ganesh festival travellers.

All existing government concessions for women, senior citizens, and "Amrutjyeshtha" (super senior citizens) will remain in place, the statement mentioned.

The corporation had initially introduced a 30% fare hike on one-way group bookings. This was due to substantial financial losses MSRTC incurs when buses return empty after dropping passengers in Konkan, according to the official statement.

"Last year, this practice led to a loss of ₹11.68 crore, with 4,330 buses deployed for onward travel and only 1,104 for return trips. Empty returns meant additional fuel and overtime wage costs, putting a massive financial burden on the corporation," Sarnaik explained.

However, after looking at the public sentiment and guidance from leaders, this year the fare hike has been rescinded. The Transport Minister appealed to passengers to understand the financial strain on MSRTC, especially during festival seasons when private operators charge exorbitant fares.

"Even after bearing heavy losses, MSRTC continues to serve during Ganesh, Diwali, and Holi festivals. Our fares remain significantly lower than private buses, and we hope travelers support us if fare adjustments are necessary in the future," Sarnaik added.

With this year's deployment of 5,000 buses, MSRTC says that losses could go up to ₹13-16 crore if one-way reservations dominate again. The minister called for public cooperation to help sustain the public transport system. (ANI)

