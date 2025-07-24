Bengaluru, July 24: The Bengaluru police recently arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly secretly filming "obscene" videos of women and uploading them on Instagram. The accused shared the videos on the photo and video sharing platform by tagging the clips as part of "Bangalore Night Life". The accused was later identified as Dilavar Hussain MD, a resident of Byrathi in Kothanur.

According to a report in India Today, Hussain, who originally hails from Manipur, works as a delivery agent for a major food delivery company in the city. Police officials said that Hussain ran an Instagram account under the name "Dilbar Jaani-67" and used to tag the videos he secretly recorded as part of "Bangalore Night Life". Bengaluru Shocker: Nursing Student Raped by PG Owner After Confessing to Theft; Accused Arrested.

The alleged incident came to light when the Ashok Nagar Police found the alleged content on the Instagram account to be obscene. They came across the account while monitoring social media platforms. After this, the police registered a suo motu case. Cops said that the videos showed women walking in public spaces, including MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Koramangala, and Indiranagar.

They also noted that most of the videos were recorded from behind. Nabi Saab, Sub-Inspector of Ashok Nagar Police Station, lodged a complaint. In his FIR, Saab stated that Hussain uploaded the videos on Instagram to attract followers. The police have booked the accused under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Bengaluru: College Girl Calls Out ‘IndianWalk’ Instagram Account Sharing Non-Consensual Videos of Women.

After being arrested, Hussain confessed to recording and uploading over 14 such videos in the past three months. So far, Hussain has not been produced before the court. Meanwhile, authorities have requested that Instagram take down the account.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

