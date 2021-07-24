Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): As many as 33 dead bodies were recovered and 52 remained missing on Friday in Tilaye village of Maharashtra's Raigad following a landslide due to excessive rain.

Maharashtra Urban Development and PWD Minister Eknath Shinde who visited the village said that the rescue operation will resume in the morning.

He further informed that a total of 32 houses were destroyed in the natural calamity.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde said, "33 dead bodies have been recovered, 52 are still missing. The rescue operation will resume in the morning. A total of 32 houses have been destroyed."

"Families of the deceased to receive Rs 5 lakhs' compensation while injured will be treated by the administration. Rehabilitation work in the affected areas to be carried out as well, " he added.

Earlier, Shinde had said that 80 to 85 people were missing, out of which, 33 bodies were recovered, with many trapped under debris.

He also said that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with local agencies were carrying out the rescue operations.

"Around 80-85 people are missing. Out of them, 33 bodies have been recovered. Many are still trapped under debris. NDRF, local agencies and others are undertaking rescue operations," said Shinde.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced ex-gratia of 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall in various parts of the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall. The state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured," CMO wrote in a tweet.

Thackeray informed that around 35 people have lost their lives due to incessant rain-triggered landslides in the Raigad district of the state and said that rescue operations are underway.

After taking stock of the situation, Uddhav Thackeray told reporters, "Due to landslides in Talai village, Raigad around 35 people have lost their lives. Rescue operation is underway at many places. I have ordered the evacuation and relocation of people who are living in areas where there is a possibility of landslide."

"NDRF and other rescue teams are facing problems reaching to the flood-affected areas in Chiplun as the roads and bridges are damaged. The situation remains tense", said the Chief Minister.

Several areas in Maharashtra have been battered by rain over the past few days. The Chief Minister was informed about the flood situation in Mahad by the Raigad District Collector.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra had also announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)