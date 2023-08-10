Latur, Aug 10 (PTI) A total of 75 lectures detailing the valour of those who took part in the Marathwada liberation struggle will be organised in schools and colleges in Latur in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

These lectures, under the theme 'Shouryagatha Marathwada Muktisangramachi', is a joint initiative of the district information office, education department and Babasaheb Paranjape Foundation and will be inaugurated on Friday by Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, he said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Cabbie Driver, Who Assaulted Woman for Boarding His Cab Mistakenly, Arrested by Police; Blames Her 'Rudeness'.

The Marathwada area of Maharashtra was under the oppressive rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad at the time of India's Independence.

Farmers and common citizens rose in the revolt and defeated the Razakar militia of the Nizam and succeeded in merging Marathwada with India on September 17, 1948.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi on His Expunged Remarks in Lok Sabha: ‘Bharat Mata’ Apparently Unparliamentary Word in India Nowadays (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)