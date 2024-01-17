Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): The Mumbai Police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in the possession of illegal arms and ammunition and seized eight firearms and 15 live bullets, said the police on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Trombay police station under the Arms and Ammunition Act, added the police.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: SDRF Rescues Injured Man Trapped in Truck After It Falls Into Pandoh Dam.

"On January 13, we received information about the illegal possession of arms and ammunition by an individual. Accordingly, we formed a team of five of our officers. The team later found a suspicious man named Chetan Sanjay Mali (26). After taking him into custody, we interrogated him and recovered four firearms and eight live bullets. After this, we registered a case against the accused under the Arms and Ammunition Act and the court also granted us his custody until January 17," said Hemsingh Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

"During the further investigation, it was learned that there was the involvement of another man named Shinu Narsaiya Padgela. We arrested him as well. So far, we have recovered eight firearms and 15 live bullets from both of the accused," he added

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Projects Worth Over Rs 4,000 Crore in Kerala's Kochi on January 17.

The DCP said that further investigation is underway into the matter.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)