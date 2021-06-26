Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Maharashtra administered 7,02,432 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the highest single-day vaccinations in the state so far, on Saturday till 6 pm, said Dr Pradip Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the State Health Department.

With this, the cumulative toll of vaccine inoculation reached 3,09,79,469.

In an official statement, Dr Vyas said, "Today we have achieved another milestone in COVID vaccination in our state. Today till 6 pm, we have administered 7,02,432 COVID vaccine doses, it is the highest ever figure for the state. With this total vaccination till 6 pm today as per dashboard is 3,09,79,469."

On Friday, Maharashtra became the first state to cross the vaccination mark of 3 crores.

However, the state still has the highest number of active cases in the country, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 9,812 fresh cases, 8,752 recoveries and 179 deaths. The recovery rate of the state stands at 95.93 per cent and a total of 57,81,551 patients have recovered from the disease so far. At present, there are 1,21,251 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)