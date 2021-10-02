New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a Bangladeshi national from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi for allegedly travelling on a fake Indian passport.

As per a press release issued by Maharashtra ATS, the accused, identified as Irshad Shahabuddin Shaikh (33), was using an Indian passport that was issued to him on the basis of fraudulent Indian documents.

Shaikh, who hails from the Noakhali district of Bangladesh, was arrested as he arrived in Delhi from Sharjah, UAE.

He was flown to Mumbai today morning and produced before the Court. The court has remanded him to the ATS custody till October 8.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

