Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday criticised the Congress for allegedly coming out with a toolkit in which social media volunteers have been asked to call a new mutant variant of COVID-19 as "Modi strain" or "India strain".

The Congress, however, has denied the allegations and has claimed the BJP was "propagating a fake 'toolkit' on 'COVID-19 mismanagement' and attributing it to AICC Research Department".

In a tweet, Patil said the Congress wanted to "damage the social fabric of the nation" with this toolkit at a time when it is battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also accused the Congress of blocking beds through its workers amid the outbreak to strategically release them after tweets of help are put out.

